Teenager dies in North Augusta car accident - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Teenager dies in North Augusta car accident

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Ashlynn Nicole Overton was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center August 1, 2017.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, Overton was the  driver (not at fault) of a 2016 Nissan that was involved in a two car crash on Edgefield Road in North Augusta S.C. This happened on July 31, 2017 at 10:56 p.m. A total of five others were injured in the crash, but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the other vehicle is Stephanie McCluggage. Both women are from North Augusta S.C. According to witnesses McCluggage and Overton were traveling north on Highway 25 when McCluggage's vehicle struck the curb, crossed over two northbound lanes and hit Overton's vehicle causing it to overturn. Overton was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to AUMC Shock Trauma. She never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 1:14 pm Monday from multiple body trauma.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.Toxicology is pending.

