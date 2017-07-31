Richmond County schools to release early for Eclipse Day August - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County schools to release early for Eclipse Day August 21

Richmond Co. Board of Education walk thru (WFXG) Richmond Co. Board of Education walk thru (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County school system will release early on August 21.

School will let out at 11 a.m. on August 21. Tier 1 dismissal will start at 10:45 a.m., Tier 2 at 11:30 a.m. and Tier 3 at 12:15 p.m.

All in-school and after school care will continue as normal, except for those staffed by individual schools.

Augusta will experience a total solar eclipse at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

  • Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

  • Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly