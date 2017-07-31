Richmond County schools to release early for Eclipse Day August 21

Richmond Co. Board of Education walk thru (WFXG)

The Richmond County school system will release early on August 21.

School will let out at 11 a.m. on August 21. Tier 1 dismissal will start at 10:45 a.m., Tier 2 at 11:30 a.m. and Tier 3 at 12:15 p.m.

All in-school and after school care will continue as normal, except for those staffed by individual schools.

Augusta will experience a total solar eclipse at approximately 2:40 p.m.

