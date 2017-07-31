Warren County missing teen located - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Warren County missing teen located

Source: WCSO Source: WCSO
WARREN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A teen reported missing out of Warren County has been located. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says 19-year-old Courtney Wright was found in Thomson. She is safe.

It had been reported that Wright was last seen on July 25 along East Hall Street in Thomson.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is thanking those who helped with the search effort.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

  • Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

  • Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly