Former SC Rep Chris Corley still facing felony charges - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Former SC Rep Chris Corley still facing felony charges

SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center) SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center)

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is still prosecuting former state legislator Chris Coley, accused of beating his wife.

Even though Chris Corley's wife requested to have the charges dropped, the former Aiken Rep faces a felony aggravated domestic violence charge.

He could spend up to 20 years in prison for it.

Corley's trial is set for August 7th.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

  • Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

  • Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly