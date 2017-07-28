Former SC Rep Chris Corley still facing felony charges

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is still prosecuting former state legislator Chris Coley, accused of beating his wife.

Even though Chris Corley's wife requested to have the charges dropped, the former Aiken Rep faces a felony aggravated domestic violence charge.

He could spend up to 20 years in prison for it.

Corley's trial is set for August 7th.

