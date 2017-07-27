UP FUR ADOPTION NOW: Sonny (Adopted)

UPDATE: Sonny has been adopted and is loving his new forever home.

Meet Sonny!

He appeared on Fox 54 on Thursday, July 27th.

He’s is a Staffy Bull Terrier mix estimated to be 1.5-2.0 years old. Sonny was pulled from Walton County Animal Control just hours before he was scheduled to be euthanized due to space.

Sonny is great with other dogs and loves to play. He also shows curiosity with cats and is house trained. This tan cutie is four legs of excitement and activity. He loves all people and gives great kisses.

Sonny is with Hands to Paws Rescue in the CSRA. If you’re interested in Sonny, they can be contacted at handstopawsrescue@gmail.com, or at 706-481-0657. Check out all their dogs up for adoption at http://www.hands2paws.org/

