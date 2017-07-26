High 5 4 Kids: Katherine Ivey and Victoria Vallatton

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

Teens Katherine and Victoria live with a disability every day of their lives. Like most kids, they're headed to camp this week.

Katherine Ivy/ Camper

"This is a really special time because I get to hang out with my friends that I love, and I just love spending time with them."

They say camp is their time to do some their favorite things.

Victoria Vallotton/ Camper

"I did trampoline, swimming in the lake, and arts and crafts, and kayaking, and canoeing."

Not only do they get to see their friends, but also they get to hang out with their moms. Who, by the way, started Camp IVEY.

Sterling Ivey/ Camp IVEY Founder

"Even though it is my last name, they wanted me to know that it stood for "Inspiring Very Exceptional Youth" and when they told me that I knew the name was perfect for this camp."

Both moms want to ensure their children don't miss out on summer fun.

These young ladies, along with twenty-four other campers are using emotional and physical activities to prove they can do anything!

