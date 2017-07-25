Meet Our Staff

Here, you will find a list of WFXG FOX 54's leadership team and various ways to contact them.

Administration

Andy Wyatt

Vice President & General Manager

706-650-6302

awyatt@wfxg.com



Business Office Coordinator

706-650-6236

lhollingsworth@wfxg.com

Engineering

David DeGraffenreid

Director of Technology

706-650-6217

ddegraffenreid@wfxg.com



IT Manager and Assistant Director of Technology

706-650-6220

rpurcell@wfxg.com

News

Angela Green

News Director

706-650-6210

angelagreen@wfxg.com



Digital Content Manager

706-650-6213

jrandall@wfxg.com

Marketing

Brandon Mullis

Marketing Director

706-650-6221

bmullis@wfxg.com



Marketing Producer

706-650-6222

ewilliamson@wfxg.com



Marketing Producer

706-650-6225

ajoyce@wfxg.com

Sales

Jim Laura

General Sales Manager

706-650-6204

jlaura@wfxg.com



Local Sales Manager

706-650-6237

wcawley@wfxg.com

Traffic and Programming