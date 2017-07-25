Meet Our Staff - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now
Meet Our Staff
Here, you will find a list of WFXG FOX 54's leadership team and various ways to contact them.
Administration
Andy Wyatt
Vice President & General Manager
706-650-6302
awyatt@wfxg.com
Laura Hollingsworth
Business Office Coordinator
706-650-6236
lhollingsworth@wfxg.com
Engineering
David DeGraffenreid
Director of Technology
706-650-6217
ddegraffenreid@wfxg.com
Richard Purcell
IT Manager and Assistant Director of Technology
706-650-6220
rpurcell@wfxg.com
News
Angela Green
News Director
7
06-650-6210
angelagreen@wfxg.com
J. Bryan Randall
Digital Content Manager
706-650-6213
jrandall@wfxg.com
Marketing
Brandon Mullis
Marketing Director
706-650-6221
bmullis@wfxg.com
Ernie Williamson
Marketing Producer
706-650-6222
ewilliamson@wfxg.com
Amanda Lynn Joyce
Marketing Producer
706-650-6225
ajoyce@wfxg.com
Sales
Jim Laura
General Sales Manager
706-650-6204
jlaura@wfxg.com
Waylon Cawley
Local Sales Manager
706-650-6237
wcawley@wfxg.com
Traffic and Programming
David Harris
Traffic Manager
706-650-6226
dharris@wfxg.com
3933 Washington Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 650-5400
FCC Public File
publicfile@wfxg.com
(706) 650-5400
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
