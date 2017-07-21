Gordon Lakes Golf Club dubbed best golf course in the army - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gordon Lakes Golf Club dubbed best golf course in the army

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

It's no secret that Augusta is known for what many call the nicest golf course in the world.

Only about 20 minutes away though, is the golf course the Army has dubbed the best in the entire branch.

A quiet cruise through the foliage along Gordon Lakes makes it easy to forget you're on a military post. Sharing the same Georgia landscape as Augusta National, the feeling is very reminiscent.

The fairways are wide open, island greens and fountains have given Gordon Lakes the distinction of the best golf course in the Army, according to course manager Gary Groff.

"It's been ranked the number one course in the Army which is a great honor. I'm honored to be here. You've got a good designer, Robert Trent Jones Senior, who's made it a premier course in the Georgia area..and there isn't much that rivals it," said Groff.

PGA Pro Gary Groff just recently took the reigns as course manager. After 15 years in military golf, his biggest goal with the course is to bring in more civilian involvement to a place many don't even know exists.

"That's one thing that struck my eye when I came here, I called it a treasure, it's not a community development like a lot of courses are. Many have houses. It's not real tight with the trees but we have mature pines all through the course it's really beautiful. Again the design is great. Bunkers are great and we have water," said Groff.

Bringing in the community means yes -- you can play without any military affiliation.

"We need to make them aware of that. There is gate access and they have to get a pass, but you can get an annual pass as a guest from the town," said Groff.

Gordon Lakes Golf Club is one of 160 golf courses operated by the Department of Defense.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

  • Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

  • Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly