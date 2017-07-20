UP FUR ADOPTION NOW: CHEVY - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UP FUR ADOPTION NOW: CHEVY

BKPUR BKPUR
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UP FUR ADOPTION NOW: Meet Chevy! He’s a 3 to 5 year old Staffordshire Terrier Mix and currently calls Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue in Augusta home. However, he’s looking for his forever home.

Chevy is good with other dogs, but cats are still a question mark. Of course, that can be tested if you’re interested in adopting him. He loves to exercise and is a healthy boy. He is neutered and microchipped. He’s also up to date on all his vaccines and heartworm negative.

Chevy for the most part would enjoy a home where he can curl up on a couch or snuggle at your feet while you watch a movie together. He is food motivated and knows basic commands. He is working to become CGC certified through Graced Kennel in Augusta. Chevy is potty trained and loves people of all sizes. If you are interested in this handsome guy please go to brassknucklepinupsrescue.com and fill out an adoption application.

Chevy will be at an adoption event at Timms Harley Davidson on Belair- Frontage Rd on Saturday, July 22nd. (see attached flyer for more details.)

Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue can also be contacted at:

brassknucklepinupsrescue.com

bkpuradoptabulls@gmail.com

