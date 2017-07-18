High 5 4 Kids: Maya and Tayla Rogers

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A. Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University. On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...More >>
