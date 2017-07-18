High 5 4 Kids: Maya and Tayla Rogers - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Maya and Tayla Rogers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

This week, we HIGH 5 Tayla and Maya Rogers 4 their interest in serving others. The twins work together to perform “Random Acts of Kindness.”

C.T Walker Magnet School students Tayla and Maya Rogers will be beginning fourth grade this August. They have learned as much at home as they have learned at school. Tiffany Rogers, their mother, teaches her children about spending some, saving some, and giving some.

Both Tayla and Maya save their own money, spending their savings on only CSRA citizens in need. Actions speak louder than words. The Rogers change lives one random act of kindness at a time.

Maya Rogers explains: “There was this homeless man in Walmart and he was hot and we left a note on his bike and gave him a bottle of water. We enjoy putting smiles on everybody’s face!””

This is one of many examples including donating to Children’s Hospital of Georgia and volunteering to read at Richmond County Public Library.

When Maya and Tayla are off of class, they attend a New Life Christian Center Kids Bible Study. They also attend a Tuesday and Sunday service at Morning Star Baptist Church. As if this is not enough, they write.

The Rogers family wants to, together, spread a message: sharing is caring.

Tayla Rogers also explains: “I like when we brighten their day!”

Tiffany Rogers often reminds Maya and Tayla that “that could be us” if she sees a man or a woman struggling. Her girls immediately express interest in helping every time, proving the apple does not fall far from the tree.

