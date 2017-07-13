High 5 4 Kids: Zion Bullard

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

Annually an incredible 70,000 young athletes compete in USATF’s Junior Olympics. Of these, the one on everyone’s mind is Augusta’s own Zion Bullard.

C.T. Walker Magnet School Honor Student Zion Bullard is seven years old, and she will be beginning second grade come August. On one half year’s training, Zion is already prepared for three Junior Olympic Track & Field and Cross Country program events: the 100 meter, the 200 meter, and Long Jump.

“I started in February and I’ve been doing it for six months," says Zion. Since winter, she averaged a medal per week. "I thought I had twenty, but it was more than twenty, but now I stopped counting."

Currently, Zion ranks nationally and may soon rank internationally. For 100 meter dash, she’s Top 10 across all fifty states after a record-setting 14.75 second run. For 200 meter dash, she’s Top 2 across all fifty states. For Long Jump, she’s Top 3.

Practice makes perfect, especially as a family affair! Willie Eubanks Junior, Zion’s grandfather and Zion’s coach, uses his dual roles, working together to demand Zion be better everyday. “I can get on her more than a regular coach can. I can push her more than a regular coach can. Plus, I can talk to her give her that love as a father would give his daughter.”

The two work out twice per week from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and race two times on the weekend, proving hard work pays off.

Willie reminds Zion of a few words to live by: “You listen to your parents, listen to your coach, say a prayer, and do exactly what you’ve been coached to do, and don’t try and do nothing extra.”

Slow and steady wins the race.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.