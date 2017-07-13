High 5 4 Kids: Zion Bullard - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Zion Bullard

High 5 4 Kids: Zion Bullard (WFXG) High 5 4 Kids: Zion Bullard (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Annually an incredible 70,000 young athletes compete in USATF’s Junior Olympics. Of these, the one on everyone’s mind is Augusta’s own Zion Bullard.

C.T. Walker Magnet School Honor Student Zion Bullard is seven years old, and she will be beginning second grade come August. On one half year’s training, Zion is already prepared for three Junior Olympic Track & Field and Cross Country program events: the 100 meter, the 200 meter, and Long Jump.

“I started in February and I’ve been doing it for six months," says Zion. Since winter, she averaged a medal per week. "I thought I had twenty, but it was more than twenty, but now I stopped counting."

Currently, Zion ranks nationally and may soon rank internationally. For 100 meter dash, she’s Top 10 across all fifty states after a record-setting 14.75 second run. For 200 meter dash, she’s Top 2 across all fifty states. For Long Jump, she’s Top 3.

Practice makes perfect, especially as a family affair! Willie Eubanks Junior, Zion’s grandfather and Zion’s coach, uses his dual roles, working together to demand Zion be better everyday. “I can get on her more than a regular coach can. I can push her more than a regular coach can. Plus, I can talk to her give her that love as a father would give his daughter.”

The two work out twice per week from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and race two times on the weekend, proving hard work pays off.

Willie reminds Zion of a few words to live by: “You listen to your parents, listen to your coach, say a prayer, and do exactly what you’ve been coached to do, and don’t try and do nothing extra.”

Slow and steady wins the race.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • More on WFXG.comMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids

    High 5 4 Kids

    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges.More >>
    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges. More >>
Powered by Frankly