UP FUR ADOPTION NOW: Oakley (Adopted)

Up Fur Adoption Now is Oakley!

He's a 2 to 3 year old Staffordshire Terrier mix and is beautiful!

Oakley came to Bully4you Rescue & Rehabilitation, based out of Warrenville South Carolina, about 4 months ago. He was found dumped in Hephzibah, Georgia with multiple stab wounds. He made a full recovery and is also now heartworm free. He is 100% healthy and ready for his forever home.

He knows commands and gets along with other dogs. However, cats are not his friend of choice. Oakley is neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped. He loves to run and is a big softy.

Potential adopters must complete a screening and home check by Bully4you Rescue.

If you're interested in making this handsome boy a part of your home, contact Bully4you at 706-495-0638 or Bully4yourescue@hotmail.com.

Oakley was adopted on July 28th, 2017.