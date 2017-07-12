Construction halting at Riverview Park Activity Center for Nike Peach Jam 2017

The stage is being set for the next generation of basketball superstars to showcase themselves in front of all the top college coaches.

The Nike Peach Jam continues to grow every year and North Augusta is growing along with it.

"That's one of the major reasons we are adding two new gyms, not the only reason, as we need them throughout the year, but there's no telling the amount of people that will come through the doors this week, said Rick Meyer, Director of Parks and Recreation for North Augusta.

From the outside, it's hard to believe what looks like a construction zone will be hosting one of the world's largest high school basketball tournaments.



"One of our challenges this year Jake, is the construction. The addition of two new gyms out front. We are in the middle of construction. Fortunately, we have a good plan to work with parking and hopefully we have a good week," said Meyer.



Meyer said that plan is to halt construction for the rest of the week, and have staff park in the soccer field, to open up more asphalt parking for the public.



"We lost in the neighborhood somewhere of about 75-100 spots but we will make it up and make everything go as good as we can," said Meyer.



The tournament will inevitably have some growing pains this season,

but with an expected completion date on the two new gyms of early 2018, this event should be ready to house more fans than ever in brand new facilities, starting next year.



"These players come in and they are already good, but for some reason when they get here they seem to raise their games to the next level. With all the coaches sitting in here, it's fun to watch," said Meyer.

