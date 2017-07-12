Female caregivers feel pressured to choose work over family - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Female caregivers feel pressured to choose work over family

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

For many people, family is an important part of life. But some struggle to balance work and family.

A new study found that 50% of female caregivers feel they have to choose between being a good employee and being a good daughter.

The conversation on this subject is often overlooked.

The study done by Home Instead, Inc., found that 23% of those female caregivers also feel that their supervisors are unsympathetic to their situations.

Though the problem is not exclusive to women, females make up two- thirds of family caregivers.

Mark Barlow, who owns the Home Instead Senior Care office in the CSRA, says "It seems there's a lot of conversation regarding caring for children in the home. But when the care is for a senior adult it can be less understood and less accommodating to be an employee."

Home Instead offers a program, Daughters in the Workplace, that helps women who are in these situations find out the resources that are available to them and offer a support system.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

