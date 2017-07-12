Fatal crash on I-20 WB in Columbia Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fatal crash on I-20 WB in Columbia Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Deadly crash on I-20 in Columbia County 7/12/17 (WFXG) Deadly crash on I-20 in Columbia County 7/12/17 (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly collision on I-20 westbound at mile marker 186. According to the sheriff's office, the crash involves a tractor trailer, a black Ford F-150 and a silver car. One person in the silver car was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been confirmed

One westbound lane of traffic is open at this time. Westbound traffic is backed up for about two miles.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

