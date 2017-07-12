Fatal crash on I-20 WB in Columbia Co.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly collision on I-20 westbound at mile marker 186. According to the sheriff's office, the crash involves a tractor trailer and a silver car.More >>
For many people, family is an important part of life. But some struggle to balance work and family. A new study found that 50% of female caregivers feel they have to choose between being a good employee and being a good daughter.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting has left one person dead. It happened on the 2800 block of Rosier Rd. in Augusta. Richmond County Dispatch says...More >>
On July 11, Georgia Department of Transportation held a open house to provide more information on the I-20 bridge replacement and widening project.More >>
A new South Carolina bill that went into effect this month requires business owners who sell alcohol to carry a minimum one million dollar liquor liability policy.More >>
