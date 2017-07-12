Columbia Co: Woodbridge Dr. temporary road closure

If you live in Columbia County this might impact your drive.

Woodbridge Drive at the intersection of Washington Road is temporarily closed for the next few days.



The closure starts Wednesday July 12th at 9 am and lasts thru Friday July 14th at 5pm.



Anyone needing to get to the residences on Woodbridge Drive are being detoured during this time. Rocky Branch Lane, Plantation Hills Drive and Woodbridge Way will be used as a detour for local traffic.

