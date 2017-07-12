One dead after homicide on Rosier road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One dead after homicide on Rosier road

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One person is dead after a homicide on the 2800 block of Rosier road in Augusta.  Richmond County Dispatch says they got a call at around midnight on Wednesday about a shooting.

The Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed that one person is dead.  He says that they are early in their investigation.  We will update you, as soon as more information becomes available.

