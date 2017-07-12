One dead after homicide on Rosier road

One person is dead after a homicide on the 2800 block of Rosier road in Augusta. Richmond County Dispatch says they got a call at around midnight about a shooting.More >>
On July 11, Georgia Department of Transportation held a open house to provide more information on the I-20 bridge replacement and widening project.More >>
A new South Carolina bill that went into effect this month requires business owners who sell alcohol to carry a minimum one million dollar liquor liability policy.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect. The woman pictured in this article was seen entering the Evans Walmart along with a male subject on June 5 at around 7:15 p.m.More >>
