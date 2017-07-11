GDOT discusses I-20 bridge replacement - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GDOT discusses I-20 bridge replacement

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
On July 11, Georgia Department of Transportation held a open house to provide more information on the I-20 bridge replacement and widening project. G-DOT says it gave the community a chance to voice their concerns on the proposed project. Those who attended were able to look at various project displays and get a better understanding of the plan.

"We're going to widen I-20 in this area. It's about a 2.5 mile area from Exit 200 in Georgia to Exit 1 in South Carolina. It's going from two to three lanes and we're adding twelve foot paved shoulders in both directions.", says Kyle Collins, who is the District Two Communications Specialist.

If you want to see the project displays and plans, hard copies will be available at the G-DOT Area Office on Frontage Road.

