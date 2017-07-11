New liquor liability bill in South Carolina - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New liquor liability bill in South Carolina

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
A new South Carolina bill that went into effect this month requires business owners who sell alcohol to carry a minimum one million dollar liquor liability policy. The bill went into effect on July 1. FOX 54s Miya Payton spoke with House Representative Bart Blackwell who says this law is a benefit for local bars in Aiken.  

According to Blackwell the law promotes smart business management and protects patrons and the community at large. The South Carolina bill states that business owners who apply for or renew their liquor license and sell alcohol after five o'clock have to carry a minimum one million dollar liquor liability policy.
Blackwell thinks owners have a duty to protect their business, employees, patrons, and the community. He says responsible business owners should already have a similar policy in place. "If you don't then you should. There is tremendous exposure to any business when it comes to liability and particularly with a business that deals with alcohol consumptions and the selling of alcohol."

A tragedy sparked this new bill. In 2014 a Dillon, South Carolina police officer Jacob Richardson was hit by a drunk driver while responding to a disturbance at a bar. Richardson suffered a permanent brain injury. The bar where the drunk driver was over served had no insurance and passed their liability onto the city. Now years later this bill is being enforced. "Most people don't react until something does happens. So hopefully with the new law passed we wont go through it again with other persons losing their lives." says Ciyde Myers, who lives in Aiken.

Blackwell says the law does something else too, it raises awareness. "If you are operating a business that is selling alcohol to be consumed on premises you need to be aware of what your patrons are doing and you have a responsibility to make sure you are not over serving."

Blackwell also says this that the entire Aiken County delegation voted in favor of this legislation.

