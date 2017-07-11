Homeowner uninjured after car crashes into home

A day many won't soon forget - a car crashed into a man's front porch and he walked out of the house unharmed.

"I heard something say BOOM. I ran to the corner to see," says Elizabeth Lee. She says she couldn't believe her eyes when she witnessed a car ramming into her neighbor's homes on 15th Street and McIntyre Road. "What was on my mind? I was scared, I first seen it I was scared."

She says her first thought was her neighbor Julius who was inside at the time of the crash. Julius is living with a mental disorder and when Deputies tried to help him out of the house he didn't budge. Another friend had to intervene. "I knew he was in there. It was too early for him to go to the store," says Vera Weaver.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office received a call about several cars involved in an accident. There's no word on how many people were involved in the accident and the severity of the injuries

"The girl crawled out of the car out of the passenger side. She stood up for a minute and then she collapsed," says Weaver.

The front part of Julius' home collapsed because of the wreck. neighbors say it is nothing short of a miracle seeing Julius walk from the house unharmed.

"He was the same he's been every day. I asked him was he alright and he said "Yeah". I asked him did he hear the noise and he said no because he was reading."

Julius will be living with a family member until his home is repaired.

