Columbia Co. searching for Evans Walmart shoplifting suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The woman pictured in this article was seen entering the Evans Walmart along with a male subject on June 5 at around 7:15 p.m. She reportedly left the store without paying for two air conditioning units. The pair got into a white single-cab truck and left.

If you are able to identify this woman or have any information about this case, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

