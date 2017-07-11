Columbia Co. searching for Evans Walmart shoplifting suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co. searching for Evans Walmart shoplifting suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Walmart shoplifting suspect 7/5/17 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Walmart shoplifting suspect 7/5/17 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The woman pictured in this article was seen entering the Evans Walmart along with a male subject on June 5 at around 7:15 p.m. She reportedly left the store without paying for two air conditioning units. The pair got into a white single-cab truck and left.

If you are able to identify this woman or have any information about this case, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

