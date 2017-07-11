Columbia Co. searching for Evans Walmart shoplifting suspect

A new South Carolina bill that went into effect this month requires business owners who sell alcohol to carry a minimum one million dollar liquor liability policy.More >>
A new South Carolina bill that went into effect this month requires business owners who sell alcohol to carry a minimum one million dollar liquor liability policy.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect. The woman pictured in this article was seen entering the Evans Walmart along with a male subject on June 5 at around 7:15 p.m.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect. The woman pictured in this article was seen entering the Evans Walmart along with a male subject on June 5 at around 7:15 p.m.More >>
The three people killed in a crash in Aiken County Monday night have been identified as thirty-two-year-old Tyler Price of Aiken, twenty-year-old Zoei Boatwrights of Ridge Spring, and twenty-two-year-old Andrew Sanders of Aiken. Andrew Sanders was the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala.More >>
The three people killed in a crash in Aiken County Monday night have been identified as thirty-two-year-old Tyler Price of Aiken, twenty-year-old Zoei Boatwrights of Ridge Spring, and twenty-two-year-old Andrew Sanders of Aiken. Andrew Sanders was the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala.More >>
The Richmond County deputies and traffic investigators are at a home near the intersection of Essie McIntyre Boulevard and 15th street where a vehicle has struck a home.More >>
The Richmond County deputies and traffic investigators are at a home near the intersection of Essie McIntyre Boulevard and 15th street where a vehicle has struck a home.More >>