Vehicle drives into home new downtown Augusta

Car that ran into home on back of rollback truck 7/11/17 (WFXG)

The Richmond County deputies and traffic investigators are at a home near the intersection of Essie McIntyre Boulevard and 15th street where a vehicle has struck a home.

The call came in at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Injuries have been reported.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene and we will update this story when more information is available.

