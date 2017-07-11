Christmas in July at Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon is hosting Christmas in July, Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Nelson Fitness Center in Building 21713, 21st Street on Fort Gordon.

The event is open to the public where direct sales and craft vendors will be featured Don’t miss the food, giveaways and fun. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there too!

Guests without a military I.D. must enter through Gate 1 and 18 years and older must present a picture I.D. (such as a driver’s license, State I.D. or U.S. Passport). Random inspections may be conducted, so drivers should ensure that they have current insurance, registration and tags on/in the vehicle and to be prepared to provide these items if required.

For more information on Christmas in July on Fort Gordon, you can call the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) line at: 706-791-8878.

