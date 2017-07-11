Dr. Alveda King set to visit Augusta in August

America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>
The Richmond County deputies and traffic investigators are at a home near the intersection of Essie McIntyre Boulevard and 15th street where a vehicle has struck a home.More >>
The Richmond County deputies and traffic investigators are at a home near the intersection of Essie McIntyre Boulevard and 15th street where a vehicle has struck a home.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
The Greater Augusta Chapter of Georgia Right to Life announces that Dr. Alveda King will visit Augusta on August 18th and 19th, 2017. Dr. King currently serves as Director of Civil RightsMore >>
The Greater Augusta Chapter of Georgia Right to Life announces that Dr. Alveda King will visit Augusta on August 18th and 19th, 2017. Dr. King currently serves as Director of Civil RightsMore >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
Parents of several students in the DeKalb County school district are upset after re-testing of the Georgia Milestone Test took much longer than anticipated, leaving children hungry and unfocused.More >>
Parents of several students in the DeKalb County school district are upset after re-testing of the Georgia Milestone Test took much longer than anticipated, leaving children hungry and unfocused.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
Tami Pagan expects better. Her children take the bus to school, and she said that’s the reason they show up late to class a lot.More >>
Tami Pagan expects better. Her children take the bus to school, and she said that’s the reason they show up late to class a lot.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
A College of Charleston Fraternity has been suspended until the fall of 2021 after instances of parties with alcohol, hazing, and marijuana use.More >>
A College of Charleston Fraternity has been suspended until the fall of 2021 after instances of parties with alcohol, hazing, and marijuana use.More >>