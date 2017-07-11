Dr. Alveda King set to visit Augusta in August - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Dr. Alveda King set to visit Augusta in August

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The Greater Augusta Chapter of Georgia Right to Life announced that Dr. Alveda King will visit Augusta on August 18th and 19th, 2017.
 
Dr. King currently serves as Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life and Gospel of Life Ministries. Dr. King is the daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and his wife Naomi Barber King. Alveda grew up in the civil rights movement led by her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Her family home in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed, as was her father’s church office in Louisville, Kentucky. Alveda was jailed during the open housing movement. She sees the pro-life movement as a continuation of the civil rights struggle.
 
On Saturday, August 19th, Dr. King will be the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Southern Evening for Life Pro-Life Banquet to be held at the Aquinas High School Dining Hall.  On Friday, Dr. King will speak to the students at both Augusta University and Aquinas High School.

