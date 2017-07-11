Mary J. Blige returning to perform in Augusta this September - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Mary J. Blige returning to perform in Augusta this September

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Credit: Mary J. Blige website Credit: Mary J. Blige website

Mary J. Blige is returning to the James Brown Arena on Saturday, September 16. Blige will be joined by guests Joe and Stokley. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and will be available at georgialinatix.com, 877-428-4849 and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Blige has eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (including 32 nominations) and five American Music Awards, with worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

Multi-Award nominated Joe Thomas is known for hits “All That I Am,” “I Wanna Know,” and “No One Comes Close”. He's collaborated with 98 Degrees & Mariah Carey, Big Pun and G-Unit.

