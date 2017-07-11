GreenJackets lose 7-1 to Tourists

The GreenJackets lost 7-1 to the Asheville Tourists on Monday night. Augusta hoped to even the 4-game series, but lost the final game of their homestand at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The game was tied late, but the Tourists pulled away with four runs in the Eight Inning and two runs in the Ninth.

After an off-day on Tuesday, the GreenJackets will be back in action against the West Virginia Power on Wednesday night for a 3-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M at Appalachian Power Park in West Virginia. Garret Williams (3-1, 2.47 ERA) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Luis Escobar (6-4, 4.64 ERA) for the Power.

