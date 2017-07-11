Join the FOX 54 News team!

70,000 drivers travel along I-20 between South Carolina and Georgia. That high volume has lead to a lot of wrecks and a lot of road repair. A new proposal calls for widening the bridges. But Georgia - DOT wants to hear from you first. "A long time ago the traffic wasn't as bad" For Stuart Prettel, his journey into Augusta for most of his life has always been through I-20. But after witnessing countless accidents and being forever stuck in the heavy traffic, he...