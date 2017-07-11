Join the FOX 54 News team! - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Join the FOX 54 News team!

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
CSRA (WFXG) -

If you're looking for full-time employment, consider FOX 54!

We are currently looking to hire an individual as our new Master Control Operator. If you have a basic understanding of IT and have excellent communication skills, apply to join our team! Apply here

  GreenJackets lose 7-1 to Tourists

    The GreenJackets lost 7-1 to the Asheville Tourists on Monday night.  Augusta hoped to even the 4-game series, but lost the final game of their homestand at Lake Olmstead Stadium. 

