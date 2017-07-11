Richmond County Health Department offers new way to dump unwanted drugs

Prescription drugs in our own medicine cabinets are one of the most common starting places for drug abuse; WIS.

When opioids or painkillers are not properly thrown out, the odds of them getting into the wrong hands only increases.

And getting rid of unused or unwanted drugs can be tricky business.

You cannot return unused narcotics to drug stores and you are not supposed to throw them down the disposal or into the trash can.

This is why the Richmond County Health Center decided to open a drug drop-box inside its main lobby.

It is easy--just anonymously drop any unwanted drugs (prescription or otherwise) into the box for free.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office then empties the box and incinerates its contents.

Dr. Craig Kerins at the health department says it will be hard to measure the box's effectiveness, but it certainly will not hurt when it comes to fighting drug abuse.

The formal unveiling of the drop box is inside the health department lobby off of Laney Walker Boulevard at 2pm Tuesday.

