UPDATE: 3 killed in Aiken Co. crash identified

UPDATE: The three people killed in a crash in Aiken County Monday night have been identified as thirty-two-year-old Tyler Price of Aiken, twenty-year-old Zoei Boatwright of Ridge Spring, and twenty-two-year-old Andrew Sanders of Aiken. Andrew Sanders was the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

At around 11 p.m. on July 10, the Impala crossed the center line of Highway 19 North and struck a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling in the opposite direction. Sanders and Boatwright were pronounced dead at the scene. Price was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The driver and two passengers of the Pathfinder were taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators have determined Sanders to be at fault. Toxicology is pending on both drivers.

