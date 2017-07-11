UPDATE: Aiken crash leaves three dead; two injured

A car crash in Aiken has left three people dead.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a crash on Edgefield Highway near Bethel Rd. They say that the crash occurred just after 11 p.m. It was a two-vehicle crash that happened after a 2006 Chevy 4-door traveling north crossed over the middle lane and hit a 2005 Nissan SUV that was traveling south. It was a head-on collision. The two people in the Nissan SUV were taken to an area hospital. The three people in the Chevy were all killed including the driver.

The identity of these victims has yet to be released.



