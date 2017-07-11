UPDATE: Aiken crash leaves three dead; two injured - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Aiken crash leaves three dead; two injured

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

A car crash in Aiken has left three people dead.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a crash on Edgefield Highway near Bethel Rd. They say that the crash occurred just after 11 p.m. It was a two-vehicle crash that happened after a 2006 Chevy 4-door traveling north crossed over the middle lane and hit a 2005 Nissan SUV that was traveling south. It was a head-on collision. The two people in the Nissan SUV were taken to an area hospital. The three people in the Chevy were all killed including the driver.  

The identity of these victims has yet to be released.
 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • GreenJackets lose 7-1 to Tourists

    GreenJackets lose 7-1 to Tourists

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-07-11 12:12:14 GMT
    Image Source: GreenJacketsImage Source: GreenJackets

    The GreenJackets lost 7-1 to the Asheville Tourists on Monday night.  Augusta hoped to even the 4-game series, but lost the final game of their homestand at Lake Olmstead Stadium. 

    More >>

    The GreenJackets lost 7-1 to the Asheville Tourists on Monday night.  Augusta hoped to even the 4-game series, but lost the final game of their homestand at Lake Olmstead Stadium. 

    More >>

  • Join the FOX 54 News team!

    Join the FOX 54 News team!

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-07-11 11:17:26 GMT

    If you're looking for full-time employment, consider FOX 54! 

    More >>

    If you're looking for full-time employment, consider FOX 54! 

    More >>

  • Richmond County Health Department offers new way to dump unwanted drugs

    Richmond County Health Department offers new way to dump unwanted drugs

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-07-11 11:14:36 GMT
    Prescription drugs in our own medicine cabinets are one of the most common starting places for drug abuse; WIS.Prescription drugs in our own medicine cabinets are one of the most common starting places for drug abuse; WIS.

    Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly