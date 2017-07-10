DOT wants to hear public opinion for new I-20 Bridge - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

DOT wants to hear public opinion for new I-20 Bridge

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

70,000 drivers travel along I-20 between South Carolina and Georgia. That high volume has lead to a lot of wrecks and a lot of road repairs. 

A new proposal calls for widening the bridges. But GDOT and SCDOT wants to hear from you first.

"A long time ago the traffic wasn't as bad" says Stuart Prettel. His journey into Augusta for most of his life has always been through I-20. But after witnessing countless accidents and being forever stuck in the heavy traffic, he knows the current bridge has outlived its usefulness. "They have to really open this up to 3 lanes. I think this was good in the 60's,70's, and 80's but not anymore."

The Department of Transportation noticed some disturbing changes as well. According to its research, since 2013 along the 2.5 mile radius, numbers show 203 people have been injured by car wrecks.

"The cars are just building up and building up and I believe there has been more wrecks and serious wrecks lately," says Prettel.

Add that to the constant repairs to the bridges over the Augusta Canal & Savannah River and the aging 50-year-old bridges, DOT says it's time for an upgrade.

It will be hosting an open house at the Georgia Welcome Center for the public to show renderings of the possible new I-20 bridge. Changes that include adding a 3rd lane and expanding this bridge along with the ones in Aiken County.

"If they open this up to 3 lanes I really think it would be advantageous. It should knock down on the wrecks and the traffic problems we've had lately," explains Prettel.

But will this affect the 70,000 daily drivers who drives through I-20 once construction starts in 2019? DOT says no, crews will be working at night to minimize the interference for drivers. For drivers like Prettel, he says the new bridge will represent the growing C-S-R-A. "It should knock down on the wrecks, it should knock down on the traffic problems we've had lately."

Construction is expected to start in early 2019 with a target date set for 2022-2023.

If you can't make the meeting Tuesday, your input is still needed. Click this link to find out how DOT can hear your opinion.

