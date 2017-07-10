Family honors victim in deadly crash

Family members are remembering the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Riverwatch Parkway on July 1. Investigators say Aaron Rouse lost control of his motorcycle and hit the guard rail. He was pronounced dead on the scene. FOX54's Miya Payton caught up with his grieving family who say he will not be forgotten.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a friend, a husband, but most of all a father. Aaron Rouse leaves behind his wife and four kids. Together they released doves in his honor as a symbol of a man with a happy free spirit. "He was an amazing husband and amazing father. He loved his motorcycle. One night I asked him, 'who do you love the most, me or the motorcycle?' He looked at me with a serious face and said both.", says Erica Rouse, who is his wife.

Phillip Rouse is his older brother. They rode often rode together. He says riding safely was very important to Rouse and he always took precautions on the roadways. "He had his helmet, he had his vest, he had biker shoes, and gloves. Whatever needed for safety, he had it on." And that is why it has been so hard for him to accept the crash. He says his brother was a very experienced driver and the crash does not make sense. Riding a motorcycle now seems too dangerous to him. "After this I have to let it go. I refuse to put my family through this again." He also has a message for his friends and other bikers who will continue to ride. "Do everything you can to be safe and be very careful."

The family says they will continue to remember him by raising awareness about motorcycle safety.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.