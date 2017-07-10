Richmond county sheriff's office continues to look into 27 missing person cases

Missing is a startling word no one would want to hear about a loved one. As of right now, the Richmond County area currently has 27 unsolved missing person cases. Lieutenant. Allan Rollins of the Richmond County Sheriff's office says law enforcement does their best to take immediate action based on the information given to them. "Circumstances behind it dictate how you investigate the case. It may come down to a full blown neighborhood search and you'll see those. We've gotten a lot better about information going out when they first find the report of the missing person," says Rollins.



He emphasizes that it is important to pursue the correct information. Misleading details could forego a search and threaten the life of a missing individual. "Because we've had some of them end in tragedy, took years to find them. And we have others ones that we've never found and some of these are years and years and years old. And information just went cold. You have to assume the worst has happened to them," says Rollins.



Loved ones are encouraged to use social media as a tool to spread the word quickly when someone they know goes missing. "And we have so many mediums out there now. The family I was talking to, it never occurred to them to go ahead and put it on Facebook that 'I'm looking for so and so right now' and reaching out to their very own family members and friends," says Rollins.



But no matter how long a case is opened, none are closed until the individuals are truly found. "We never give up. Sometimes things go cold on us. We chase down all the information we possibly can. But one thing the Sheriff's office will do is -- we will continue to look," says Rollins.

If you or anyone you know has any new information about the whereabouts of any missing persons in Richmond County, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1000.

