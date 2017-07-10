Investigators pursue man leaving trail of fraudulent purchases - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Investigators pursue man leaving trail of fraudulent purchases

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Investigators are looking for a man suspected of making fraudulent purchases in the area.

He used a stolen debit card at a CVS on Peach Orchard Road and at the JR Mart on Old Savannah Road in Richmond County.
His vehicle is a black four-door sedan resembling the make of a Chevrolet Impala with chrome wheels.

Any information regarding the individual should be relayed to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (706) 541-2800.

