Investigators pursue man leaving trail of fraudulent purchases

Investigators are looking for a man suspected of making fraudulent purchases in the area.

He used a stolen debit card at a CVS on Peach Orchard Road and at the JR Mart on Old Savannah Road in Richmond County.

His vehicle is a black four-door sedan resembling the make of a Chevrolet Impala with chrome wheels.

Any information regarding the individual should be relayed to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (706) 541-2800.

