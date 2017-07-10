GDOT holding public meeting to present plans for I-20 bridges

The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11th to present plans for replacing bridges on I-20.

The meeting will take place at the Georgia Visitor and Information Center. The Georgia DOT and The South Carolina DOT will work together to replace and widen the bridges over the Augusta Canal and Savannah River.

Widening of the bridges will start 800 feet west of the bridges on the Augusta Canal and go beyond Exit 1 in South Carolina.

The project will include a concrete median barrier and three, 12 foot travel lanes with paved shoulders.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2019 and last three to four years.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

