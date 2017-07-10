GDOT holding public meeting to present plans for I-20 bridges

The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11th to present plans for replacing bridges on I-20.
The meeting will take place at the Georgia Visitor and Information Center. The Georgia DOT and The South Carolina DOT will work together to replace and widen the bridges over the Augusta Canal and Savannah River.
Widening of the bridges will start 800 feet west of the bridges on the Augusta Canal and go beyond Exit 1 in South Carolina.
The project will include a concrete median barrier and three, 12 foot travel lanes with paved shoulders.
Construction is scheduled to start in 2019 and last three to four years.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
Investigators are looking for a man suspected of making fraudulent purchases in the area.More >>
Investigators are looking for a man suspected of making fraudulent purchases in the area.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11th to present plans for replacing bridges on I-20.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11th to present plans for replacing bridges on I-20.More >>
There has been a lot of controversy in Grovetown over decals that are being placed on police cars and fire trucks. "In God We Trust" decals were donated to the city and Mayor Gary Jones wants them to go on all bumpers.More >>
There has been a lot of controversy in Grovetown over decals that are being placed on police cars and fire trucks. "In God We Trust" decals were donated to the city and Mayor Gary Jones wants them to go on all bumpers.More >>
On June 8, locals worked together to save a community center with hopes of bringing more activities to Aiken. Talatha Community Center has not been opened for years.More >>
On June 8, locals worked together to save a community center with hopes of bringing more activities to Aiken. Talatha Community Center has not been opened for years.More >>
The driver apparently lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding.More >>
The driver apparently lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding.More >>