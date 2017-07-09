Locals react to "In God We Trust" decals

There has been a lot of controversy in Grovetown over decals that are being placed on police cars and fire trucks. "In God We Trust" decals were donated to the city and Mayor Gary Jones wants them to go on all bumpers. But some people are asking them to be remove while others say it is honorable. FOX 54s Miya Payton spoke to some folks in Grovetown who say they support the mayor.

A phrase that you will soon see on all the police cars and fire trucks in Grovetown -- "In God We Trust". All American Towing and Recovery and Griffith Graphic Designs donated the decals to Grovetown public safety. Mayor Jones accepted the donation and now he's getting some back lash. Yesterday the Mayor posted on Facebook saying that he has been receiving emails from all over the country demanding them to be removed. In that post he also says " I stand behind my decision.. it is the right thing to do."



Also standing behind the mayor decision is Allan Burke. "I think it speaks a lot about his character to stand up for something. This country has gotten away from God for too long its something we all need to focus towards."

We spoke to more residents in the area who say it's just a quote and it's not a big deal.

"You can read it's just like a book -- if you don't like the book don't read it.", says Elizabeth Hegenaue

"Get over it. It is just a saying. It is not going to change the law. It is not going to change the way the officers act.", explains Mike Smith

Despite the much disapproval from many Mayor Jones says there has been overwhelming support shown from people in Grovetown and across the country.

