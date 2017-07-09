Plans to reopen Talatha Community Center

There has been a lot of controversy in Grovetown over decals that are being placed on police cars and fire trucks. "In God We Trust" decals were donated to the city and Mayor Gary Jones wants them to go on all bumpers.More >>
On June 8, locals worked together to save a community center with hopes of bringing more activities to Aiken. Talatha Community Center has not been opened for years.More >>
The driver apparently lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding.More >>
As the summertime clock continues to tick, temperatures are steady on the rise. But locals aren't letting the heat stop them from enjoying the city!Parents have some tips to help keep your kids cool while still having a fun time.More >>
One Study from Augusta University says close to 4,500 cybersecurity jobs will be available within the next five years. The University is trying to spread the message so enough people can fill those jobs.More >>
