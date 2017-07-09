Plans to reopen Talatha Community Center

On June 8, locals worked together to save a community center with hopes of bringing more activities to Aiken. Talatha Community Center has not been opened for years. FOX 54s Miya Payton caught up with some who say they're taking something old and bringing it back to life.

Locals say sixty years ago the Talatha Community building was the heartbeat of Aiken. A place where people would come to enjoy fellowship and different activities. Event organizer Reverend Paul Bush and volunteers say Talatha Community Center had a positive impact on their lives growing up and kept them out of trouble. They believe reopening the center could help decrease the violence among the youth in Aiken. "I want it to be a resource for the community and to have agencies who are willing to come back to do work shops and conferences in this building.", explains Reverend Bush.

Some of those resources and events include community cook outs, American Heart Association workshops, physical health training and summer food programs. But before any of that can be done the building has to be repaired starting with gutting the place, getting rid of old furniture, re-patching the roof and repainting the entire building. Once it's all complete Reverend Bush says it will be open to the public. "I'm hoping to see a better future not just for our children but for the seniors who still live here. I'm looking to see a place where people can come and gather."



So whether senior or youth the Talatha Community Center will be a place for all to enjoy. Organizers are aiming to hold a grand reopening of the Talatha Community Center on September 30.

