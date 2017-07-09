Golden-Harvest-food-bank-experiences-drop-in-donations

As residents busy themselves with summer trips and activities, local organizations that thrive off community involvement could slow down. The Golden Harvest food bank has seen a significant drop in donations over the summer. Christina Anderson, Public Relations Assistant for the food bank has seen the decrease firsthand. "We do see a downturn in the number and amount of donations that we get in terms of physical food over the summer. We try to counteract that by really bringing in a lot of donations during our two major drives," says Christina.



But the minor drought has not put a damper on the flow of things in their market place next door. "The donations slow down a bit but here at the food bank, we don't slow down. Actually, the need picks up in the summer."

In fact, the summer time gives them a chance to give out any extra food collected during their partner programs. "We actually brought in 167,000 pounds of food in May and that is still being sorted over in our faith food factory and that is really going to help us push through the summer, says Anderson."



No time to drop in to donate? Don't worry! At just the click of a mouse, you could provide someone with a full meal. "Go online to goldenharvest.org and start a virtual food drive. And they can keep in mind too that every dollar that is donated to golden harvest turns into $9 of food that we can purchase because of our buying power," says Anderson.



Whether your donation is by mail, internet, or in person, Golden Harvest plans to still be a light to the community as the summer continues to wear on.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.