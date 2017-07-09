Motorcycle driver killed in weekend crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Motorcycle driver killed in weekend crash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

An Augusta man is dead following a crash not far from his home over the weekend. According to the Richmond County Coroner, Francis Godbolt Jr. hit a utility pole on Vernon Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017. That’s in a neighborhood off Bobby Jones Expressway near Deans Bridge Road.

Godbolt apparently lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding. The coroner says speed was most likely a factor. Godbolt was not wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

