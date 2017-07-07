Study shows more than 4,500 Cybersecurity Jobs coming to CSRA

One Study from Augusta University says close to 4,500 cybersecurity jobs will be available within the next five years. The University is trying to spread the message so enough people can fill those jobs.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has been awarded the triple-crown award from the National Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Roundtree and members of the sheriff's office command staff traveled to Reno, Nevada last week to accept the award.More >>
There is a nationwide blood shortage this summer reaching critical levels. The country is down more than 60,000 donations. Locally, the Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies blood to nineteen hospitals in thirty counties.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found on Deans Bridge Road. The body was found outside the Family Dollar on the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Road.More >>
It's no secret the CSRA is expanding. "When I came here, we saw about 18,000-19,000 visits a year. Last year we saw about 65 thousand, probably close to 70 thousand visits this year,” said Dr. Mark Newton, the Chairman for Doctors Hospital Emergency Department.More >>
