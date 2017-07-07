Study shows more than 4,500 Cybersecurity Jobs coming to CSRA

One Study from Augusta University says close to 4,500 cybersecurity jobs will be available within the next five years. The University is trying to spread the message so enough people can fill those jobs.

Those 4,500 jobs do not include Fort Gordon or any businesses that will be moving to our area, so that number is expected to rise. "Cyber is constantly growing in this area. You seem like you turn around every two days and it's something new in Augusta about Cyber," says Matthew Atkinson.

He says it was a no brainier coming back to school to earn his Masters in a field he's always been intrigued by, Cybersecurity. "It's the perfect place to start up with the Cybersecurity mindset which is what I hope to do in the future."

Recently, Fortune Magazine listed Augusta as one of the seven cities that could become the world's cybersecurity capital. "If you're in High School and looking to go into a particular field and you want guaranteed money, a good salary and a guaranteed job, cyber security would be one of them," says Dr. Mark Harris, Director of Graduate Studies in Info. Security Management at Augusta University.

The study says there won't be a shortage of jobs in the CSRA anytime soon. But it's the question on almost every college student's mind, how much does it pay? "The average cyber security salary is $97,000 and that's the average," says Dr. Harris.

But for Atkinson he say's money isn't his motivation. "For someone like me I know I have a passion but even if you have an interest in it, it's definitely something to look into."

Over half of the businesses bringing those cybersecurity jobs to the CSRA say they want to fill the positions with local graduates.

