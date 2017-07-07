Richmond County Sheriff's Office received triple-crown award - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County Sheriff's Office received triple-crown award

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Richmond County Sheriff's Office staff receive triple-crown award (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has been awarded the triple-crown award from the National Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Roundtree and members of the sheriff's office command staff traveled to Reno, Nevada last week to accept the award. They are the 44th agency to receive the award.

“The Triple Crown Award was established by the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA) to recognize those sheriff's offices, which achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the American Correctional Association's Commission on Accreditation for Corrections (ACA) and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare (NCCHC).  Achieving these accreditations individually is a daunting task.  Acquiring all three at the same time is an extraordinary feat. In fact, the Triple Crown distinction is so rare, that since the establishment of the award in 1993, fewer than 100 sheriffs' offices have qualified.”

