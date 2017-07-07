Body found in car on Deans Bridge Rd. identified

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found on Deans Bridge Road.

The body was found in a car outside the Family Dollar on the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Road. The discovery was made by one of the store's employees.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the man as forty-five-year-old Erick Hankerson of Augusta. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:00 a.m. His body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office is treating the death as suspicious.

