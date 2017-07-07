Blood-donor drought hits the nation

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found on Deans Bridge Road. The body was found outside the Family Dollar on the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found on Deans Bridge Road. The body was found outside the Family Dollar on the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Road.More >>
It's no secret the CSRA is expanding. "When I came here, we saw about 18,000-19,000 visits a year. Last year we saw about 65 thousand, probably close to 70 thousand visits this year,” said Dr. Mark Newton, the Chairman for Doctors Hospital Emergency Department.More >>
It's no secret the CSRA is expanding. "When I came here, we saw about 18,000-19,000 visits a year. Last year we saw about 65 thousand, probably close to 70 thousand visits this year,” said Dr. Mark Newton, the Chairman for Doctors Hospital Emergency Department.More >>
There is a nationwide blood shortage this summer reaching critical levels.More >>
There is a nationwide blood shortage this summer reaching critical levels.More >>
The infamous dog filter, flower crowns, and other features are what make Snapchat truly unique.
Fox 54 News Now Morning Anchor Destiny Chance was able to find out the new update makes it one step easier for someone to know *exactly where you are.
The infamous dog filter, flower crowns, and other features are what make Snapchat truly unique.
Fox 54 News Now Morning Anchor Destiny Chance was able to find out the new update makes it one step easier for someone to know *exactly where you are.
An expansion announced Thursday will bring more than 100 jobs to the C-S-R-A. Starbucks announced its Plant will be adding another facility in South Augusta that will ultimately double its staff. And it has its eyes set on adding more veterans in the mix. It's an announcement that is adding to the already growing Workforce in the C-S-R-A. Starbucks expanding its Plant in South Augusta, a $120 Million Dollars Investment that will double the size of the fac...More >>
An expansion announced Thursday will bring more than 100 jobs to the C-S-R-A. Starbucks announced its Plant will be adding another facility in South Augusta that will ultimately double its staff. And it has its eyes set on adding more veterans in the mix. It's an announcement that is adding to the already growing Workforce in the C-S-R-A. Starbucks expanding its Plant in South Augusta, a $120 Million Dollars Investment that will double the size of the fac...More >>