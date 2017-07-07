Blood-donor drought hits the nation - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Blood-donor drought hits the nation

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Blood donations are down by more than 60,000 this summer.
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

There is a nationwide blood shortage this summer reaching critical levels.
The country is down more than 60,000 donations.

Locally, the Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies blood to 19 hospitals in 30 counties.

"We have less than one-day's supply of each blood type on the shelves," said Kevin Belanger, president of Shepeard Blood Center.

Though blood-donor droughts are common in the summer months, this year's urgency level is particularly high.
About 16 percent of all donations come from High School students from 16 to 18 years old.
With schools out and more people traveling around, it makes it a challenge to keep those expected donor numbers afloat.

If you are healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, have not donated blood in the last eight weeks, and are at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), you are eligible to donate.

There are Shepeard Centers in Augusta, Evans, and Aiken accepting donations regularly through the week.
A few pop-up opportunities are available this weekend:

-Queensborough National Bank and Trust
Friday, July 7, 12pm-2pm
421 Fury's Ferry Road, Martinez

-Augusta University Inter-Clinic Health Fair
Saturday, July 8, 10:30-3pm
1499 Walton Way, Annex Building HS, Augusta

-Lincolnton Community
Saturday, July 8, 9:30-1pm
235 South Peachtree Street, Lincolnton

