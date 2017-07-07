Applebee's Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer

For the 12th year, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants throughout across the country will team up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise money for the fight against childhood cancers. From now until July 30th, guests throughout Georgia and Alabama can visit their local Applebee’s restaurant to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Supporters can purchase a lemonade beverage or a lemon-shaped pin-up. Since 2005, Applebee’s restaurants across the country have raised more than $7 million to fund childhood cancer research. It plans to raise $1 million this year alone to help children battling the illness.

