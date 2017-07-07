On September 20th, you can purchase a warrant to have willing friends and family members , and co-workers arrested.

It's all apart of the " Operation Recovery Jail and Bail" event. It's being hosted by the Aiken County Sheriff's office to benefit Recovery Road Ministries. You can purchase them for $10 no later than August 1st. If you want one you email Recoveryroadministries.org. The event will be held September 30th at USCA convocation center, from 10:00 Am to 2:00 PM. You can enjoy entertainment on the lawn while your defendants do their time.

