Doctors Hospital excited for ER expansion

It's no secret the CSRA is expanding.



"When I came here, we saw about 18,000-19,000 visits a year. Last year we saw about 65 thousand, probably close to 70 thousand visits this year,” said Dr. Mark Newton, the Chairman for Doctors Hospital Emergency Department.



That number is expected to grow as more people continue to move into the area, so Doctors Hospital is growing as well. Crews are now working on a $20 million expansion. Crews broke ground on the project last week.

"We started with 9 beds and then 16 and then 26, and so now this is nearly doubling our size and our capability, so it's a big deal, it's a big deal to offer the level of service that people expect,” said Dr. Newton.



The new ER Department will be more than 27,000 square feet.



"We've been running with 26 beds plus some borrowed areas nearby. New expansion will leave us at 46 beds,” said Dr. Newton.



10 of those are for pediatric emergencies. Other new additions include an X-ray suite, a walk-in entrance, and a CT Imaging Technology area. Don't worry though, the staff is also growing to accommodate the additional patients.



"We're committed to giving a high level of service of excellence. I think this is going to be one of three steps we need. Those nurses, the doctors and the facility,” explained Dr. Newton.



The facility should be completed and open in September of next year. Once the expansion is completed the current ER department will flip into a clinical observation wing. This is for emergency patients that need extended care but not admission.

