Ribbons of Hope

Saturday, July 7th, The Lydia project will host a support event for women and their caregivers who are dealing with cancer.

Dr. Tim Owing will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Facing Adversity with Hope. The event is free of charge. There will also be refreshments.

The event will be held at Lydia Project INC. on 1369 Interstate Parkway.

