Security concerns: What you need to know before you update your Snapchat

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
CSRA (WFXG) -

"An incentive to not add your parents and people on Facebook and now they don't need custom software to spy on you... they can just be your friend and know exactly where you are."

Michael Banks is an information security consultant for Rendition Infosec and has been using Snapchat since it first debuted in 2011. We added each other on Snapchat...both with the update on our phones. 

"Here you have you make a pinch motion zoom to actually see the map location...it's probably why it's hard to find."

You can see my bitmoji right by his bitmoji sillouette because we were not only in the same location....but sitting side by side!...Proving how accurate the geolocation feature is.

Michael says this puts folks at risk...including teenagers.

"Someone might friend them and you know they add anyone as a friend. They'll know exactly where you are. Now they know where you live and when you're not there and they could possibly go to your house...or different places like that."

Michael says there are a few less *creepy situations where the feature is beneficial.

"You're now at an event or restaurant and you see a friend nearby that you haven't seen in a while. For business owners, that's another signal where they can learn your behavior."
"The key to safety is to know the capability of what the app's doing  that way you can understand how to manage it or turn it off if you want."

"In the top right of the app the settings menu will come up and that's where you can enable ghost mode or disable it."

If you leave the app open that's how Snapchat and other apps constantly have your location.... and Wifi enhances the accuracy of where you are as well.

But there's a way you can trick your nosey friends...or strangers from seeing your real location other than putting it on "Ghost mode"

"If you Google any 'fake GPS' this is GPS free it's app supported so if you click on it, you can like double tap like a location like New York so I can engage my fake location so it can say that I'm there so now it says I'm there so if I open Snapchat again it says I'm gone from that certain location. If I press find my location now I'm in New York."

Either way...millions of people use Snapchat daily. But before you put on that cute filter to pose for a selfie... double check those location services options and updates.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

