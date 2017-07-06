Expansion of Starbucks Plant will bring over 100 jobs and is targeting Veterans

An expansion announced Thursday will bring more than 100 jobs to the C-S-R-A.

Starbucks announced its Plant will be adding another facility in South Augusta that will ultimately double its staff.

And it has its eyes set on adding more veterans in the mix.

It's an announcement that is adding to the already growing Workforce in the C-S-R-A. Starbucks expanding its Plant in South Augusta, a $120 Million Dollars Investment that will double the size of the facility.

By the time this new edition is finished Starbucks will have an investment in Augusta of over $250,000,000.00," says Walter Sprouse, Executive Director of Augusta Economic Development Authority. He says this is the largest investment Starbucks has ever made and it's right here in our backyard. The company's goal is to employ more than 25,000 people nationally with ties to the military by 2025, a perfect fit for Augusta.

"It also says that those individuals who are transitioning out of the military they have a skill-set. Many of these are not only high wage opportunities but advanced skill jobs," says Mayor Hardie Davis.

Mayor Davis says this expansion couldn't have come at a better time with a target date set for late 2019. Out of the 185 employees at the plant currently, 1 out of every 6 is either a veteran or a spouse of one.

"Augusta is a tremendous destination not only in the state of Georgia but quite frankly nationally for people to choose. When you look at the investments that have been made in the city for the last 21/2 years and those hits continue to keep coming."

And Sprouse says don't be surprised if there's another expansion announced in the future. "We're announcing this on Thursday and the development authority will start encouraging them to do another expansion next week," he says.

There will be a groundbreaking in 2 weeks for the expanded facility. Construction is expected to start right after in early August with a target date set for Fall 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.