Expansion of Starbucks Plant will bring over 100 jobs and is targeting Veterans

An expansion announced Thursday will bring more than 100 jobs to the C-S-R-A. Starbucks announced its Plant will be adding another facility in South Augusta that will ultimately double its staff. And it has its eyes set on adding more veterans in the mix. It's an announcement that is adding to the already growing Workforce in the C-S-R-A. Starbucks expanding its Plant in South Augusta, a $120 Million Dollars Investment that will double the size of the facility.
Starbucks will expand its roasting facility in Augusta, bringing one hundred new jobs to the CSRA. The new roasting operating will involve a $120 million investment and add 140,000 ft2 to the existing facility.
The Savannah River Site will be having an active shooter emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday, July 12. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The GreenJackets are going for the sweep on Thursday, after they took the first two games of their series against the Columbia Fireflies.
Does your dog need a day at the spa? On Saturday, July 8th, the SPCA will be hosting a dog wash. Volunteers with lather, rinse and clean your pup for a good cause.
