Starbucks to expand Augusta roasting facility, bring 100 new jobs

Starbucks will expand its roasting facility in Augusta, bringing one hundred new jobs to the CSRA.

The new roasting operating will involve a $120 million investment and add 140,000 ft2 to the existing facility. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 and is part of a larger plan by Starbucks to create more than 68,000 new jobs by 2021.

“As Georgia grows its reputation as the gateway to the Southeastern market, companies like Starbucks continue to strategically locate and expand operations here.” said Gov. Deal. “This decision to expand in Augusta reflects Georgia’s ability to retain dynamic companies and support industry leaders in long-term growth. With this facility expansion, Starbucks will continue to enjoy the benefits of manufacturing in the top state for business, while creating new jobs in the Augusta area, including additional opportunities for veterans. We value our continued relationship with Starbucks and look forward to the company’s continued success in Georgia.”

“The expansion will allow the plant to expand our production beyond soluble coffee, adding 6 new roasters for whole bean coffee,” said Tim Filipowski, director of the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Plant. “It’s also an opportunity for us to increase our contribution to the Augusta community, including many of the Veterans who work in our plant and contribute to the area. The Augusta community welcomed Starbucks with open arms and we are excited to expand the plant and invest in Augusta.”

Starbucks opened its Augusta plant in 2012, making it the company’s fifth manufacturing facility in the U.S. and the company’s first owned and operated facility in the world to produce soluble products, such as VIA® Ready Brew, ingredients for Frappuccino® and Starbucks ready-to-drink beverages. The facility prepares and packages ingredients and finished products for most of the company’s soluble-based beverages for all of North America and parts of Europe.

“It was a great privilege for Quick Start to provide customized workforce training for Starbucks during its startup in Augusta,” said Jackie Rohosky, Technical College System of Georgia assistant commissioner for Economic Development Programs and director of Georgia Quick Start. “Today, it’s very rewarding and exciting to be able to again support Starbucks with training for this new expansion.”

“When the Augusta Economic Development Authority recruited Starbucks to Augusta a few years ago, we set aside enough land in the Augusta Corporate Park for a future expansion,” said Augusta Economic Development Authority Executive Director Walt Sprouse. “Starbucks knows, first-hand, about the quality of the workforce in Augusta, and that played a big part in today’s announcement. We were honored to work with all the Starbucks officials to make this expansion a reality.”

“Starbucks has had a major impact on Georgia’s food processing sector since they located in Augusta in 2012,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “They have contributed greatly to the business climate of our state, and we look forward to their continued success.”

